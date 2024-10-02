Brightwater Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 264,143 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 264,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,148,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 7.1% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7,346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.63.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

