Brightwater Advisory LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,107,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 385,228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 264,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 263,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

