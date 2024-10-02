Brightwater Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 34,118 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 1.3% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 63,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

