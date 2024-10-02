Brightwater Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 68,385 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

