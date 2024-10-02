Brightwater Advisory LLC Invests $485,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $207.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

