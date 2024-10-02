Brightwater Advisory LLC Invests $555,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

VYM opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $128.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

