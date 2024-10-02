Brightwater Advisory LLC Invests $614,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,047,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 308.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

