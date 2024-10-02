Brightwater Advisory LLC Makes New $526,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter worth about $4,518,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter worth $555,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VONV opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $83.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

