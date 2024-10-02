Brightwater Advisory LLC Makes New $640,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 241,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day moving average of $109.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

