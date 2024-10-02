Brightwater Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.3% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,965,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,031,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $178.21 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $179.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

