Brightwater Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,268,000 after acquiring an additional 295,705 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 200,712 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after acquiring an additional 583,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,104,000 after acquiring an additional 217,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

