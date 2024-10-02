Brightwater Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 3.9% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

