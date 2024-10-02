Brightwater Advisory LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,075,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,218,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 659,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 490,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

