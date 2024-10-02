Brightwater Advisory LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,788,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,173,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,212 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,208,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after acquiring an additional 697,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,400,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,032,000 after purchasing an additional 695,005 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 1.6 %
Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.
Cushman & Wakefield Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
