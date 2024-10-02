Brightwater Advisory LLC Takes $444,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,171,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876,534 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $1,378,708,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,716,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,355,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470,042 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,416,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,923,000 after buying an additional 2,190,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 178,253.1% in the 1st quarter. Vima LLC now owns 2,001,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $168.42 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,725 shares of company stock valued at $31,933,031 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

