Brightwater Advisory LLC Takes $445,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $60.22.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

