Brightwater Advisory LLC Takes $489,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after buying an additional 1,203,281 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after purchasing an additional 465,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,601,000 after purchasing an additional 460,617 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,942 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,073,000.

VBR stock opened at $198.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $202.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

