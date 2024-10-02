Brightwater Advisory LLC Takes $705,000 Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMOM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1,766.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,096,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662,280 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,152,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,079,000 after acquiring an additional 377,171 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,995,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 850.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 46,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 41,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,973,000.

NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $57.45. The company has a market cap of $977.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

