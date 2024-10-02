Brightwater Advisory LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,586,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 187,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SCHG stock opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.