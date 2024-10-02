Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.99

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.99 and last traded at $79.92, with a volume of 701365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,004,000 after purchasing an additional 135,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

