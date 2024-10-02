Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 181,821 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of BMY opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The stock has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

