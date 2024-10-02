Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $172.64 and last traded at $171.68. Approximately 3,610,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 31,307,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.82. The company has a market cap of $800.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,452 shares of company stock valued at $51,278,838. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.