Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Resources Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). American Resources had a negative return on equity of 978.72% and a negative net margin of 332.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on American Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

American Resources Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ AREC opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. American Resources has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of American Resources worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

