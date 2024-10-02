Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a report released on Sunday, September 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kiwetinohk Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.17.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

KEC stock opened at C$14.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$615.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.32. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.61 and a 52 week high of C$14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.70 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.53%.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

