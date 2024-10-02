Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.87

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$64.87 and last traded at C$64.43, with a volume of 131344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Asset Management to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.48. The stock has a market cap of C$26.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 2.4950884 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 137.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 281,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.40, for a total value of C$18,111,093.75. In related news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 281,250 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.40, for a total transaction of C$18,111,093.75. Also, Senior Officer Anuj Ranjan sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total value of C$4,458,375.00. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

