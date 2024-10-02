Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 189,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,406. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard bought 7,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,003.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

