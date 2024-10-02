Brown Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 10,902 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Baird R W cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

