Brown Financial Advisors Invests $684,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Get Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.