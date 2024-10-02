Brown Financial Advisors Invests $864,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 402,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Oracle by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Oracle by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 230,796 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $24,333,000 after acquiring an additional 132,680 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $167.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $173.99. The company has a market cap of $463.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.40.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

