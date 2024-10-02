Brown Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 9,565 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 629,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,746,000 after acquiring an additional 51,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,704 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $159.75 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

