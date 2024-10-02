Brown Financial Advisors Takes $2.87 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,345,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 346,346 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $1,561,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMOT stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $367.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.