Brown Financial Advisors Takes $701,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,161.99 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,125.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,074.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

