Brown Financial Advisors Takes $709,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $292.15 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $204.15 and a one year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

