Brown Financial Advisors Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 476,556 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $89,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $268.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $272.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

