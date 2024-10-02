Brown Financial Advisors Takes Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $132,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,266,000. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 683,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,331 shares during the period.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

XSVN opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.