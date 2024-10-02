Brown Financial Advisors Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,695 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,869.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 783,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,707,000 after acquiring an additional 770,283 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 706,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 551,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,546,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.