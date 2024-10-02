BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $111.86.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,478,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,707,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,244,000 after buying an additional 192,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,593,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after buying an additional 216,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in BWX Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 936,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

