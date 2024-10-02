Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 million. On average, analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.31 million, a PE ratio of -122.07 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $45,743.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,169.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,416 shares of company stock valued at $820,581 in the last ninety days. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

