C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 862,811 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 4,860.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 31,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

AI opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

