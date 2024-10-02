CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $555.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $520.00 to $555.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.60.

CACI stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,897. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. CACI International has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $508.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,499,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,997,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,623,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

