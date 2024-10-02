CAE (TSE:CAE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.12

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.12 and traded as high as C$25.42. CAE shares last traded at C$25.13, with a volume of 389,564 shares changing hands.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.64.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 1.1800581 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

