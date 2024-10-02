Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,361.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $77.11.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

