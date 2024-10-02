Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,150.00

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($15.38) and last traded at GBX 1,147.60 ($15.35), with a volume of 16361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,105 ($14.78).

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market cap of £220.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2,550.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 938.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 866.33.

About Caledonia Mining

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.