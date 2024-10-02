Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.67). 45,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 91,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.70).

Calnex Solutions Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.96. The company has a market capitalization of £43.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,756.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

