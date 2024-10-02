Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.76 and last traded at $49.41. Approximately 1,213,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,350,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 99.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

