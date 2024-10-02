Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$163.00 and last traded at C$162.24, with a volume of 10689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$161.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$152.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

