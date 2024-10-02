Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOV opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.94. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

