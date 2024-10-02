Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,837 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

