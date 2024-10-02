Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,233 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $571.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $555.80 and a 200-day moving average of $540.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

