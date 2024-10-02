Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,665 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,468,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,866,000 after buying an additional 69,169 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after buying an additional 1,203,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,150,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,964,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $198.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $202.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.02 and a 200-day moving average of $188.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

